From Iceland — 1,000 Moderna Vaccine Doses Arriving Next Week, With More To Follow

1,000 Moderna Vaccine Doses Arriving Next Week, With More To Follow

Published January 8, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Vísir/Vilhelm

It has now been confirmed that 1,000 doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine will be arriving in Iceland next week, Vísir reports. This information was verified by Júlía Rós Atladóttir, the managing director of Distica, the company which handles vaccine distribution in Iceland.

In addition, another 5,000 doses, which is enough to cover 2,500 people, will be arriving in January and February. In all, Iceland will receive 128,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine from Moderna.

The Pfizer vaccine continues to be distributed across the country. As it stands now, Icelandic health authorities are vaccinating the populace in order of priority. Those aged 70 and older, paramedics who transport coronavirus patients, and other healthcare workers are due to receive vaccinations next.

However many doses of a coronavirus vaccine, from whom, and when they arrive, Icelanders are ready. Two separate polls have shown that about 92% of Icelanders consider it likely that they will get themselves vaccinated.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Some Relaxation Of Coronavirus Restrictions Begin Next Week

Some Relaxation Of Coronavirus Restrictions Begin Next Week

by

News
Severe Storm Warning For East Iceland Tomorrow

Severe Storm Warning For East Iceland Tomorrow

by

News
New Research From deCODE Genetics: Identical Twins Not Always With Identical Genes

New Research From deCODE Genetics: Identical Twins Not Always With Identical Genes

by

News
COVID-19 Roundup: Two Domestic Cases Yesterday, Both In Quarantine

COVID-19 Roundup: Two Domestic Cases Yesterday, Both In Quarantine

by

News
Nonbinary Gender Registration Finally Opens In Iceland

Nonbinary Gender Registration Finally Opens In Iceland

by

News
Trump Supporter Bearing Icelandic Flag In Sacramento Raises Questions

Trump Supporter Bearing Icelandic Flag In Sacramento Raises Questions

by

Show Me More!