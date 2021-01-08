From Iceland — Severe Storm Warning For East Iceland Tomorrow

Photo by vedur.is

The Icelandic Met Office has issued some severe storm warnings for the eastern half of the country, bringing with them poor visibility and, in some places, winds up to 45 metres per second.

This alert goes into effect tonight, and will last until tomorrow evening.

The northern part of the country can expect blowing snow and winds between 15 to 23 metres per second, with those conditions expected to persist through Saturday morning. Further east, the situation is much more severe.

The eastern portion of North Iceland will face blizzard conditions, with heavy snow and winds ranging from 15 to 25 metres per second. The Eastfjords and the southeast will face even worse conditions, with heavy snow showers and winds from 23 to 30 metres per second, and gusts reaching an astonishing 45 metres per second. Residents in these regions are asked to secure any loose objects.

All this being the case, travel through and around this region tomorrow is strongly ill-advised. As always when planning to go anywhere in Iceland, make sure to check both the weather and road conditions before heading out.

