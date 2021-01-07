From Iceland — Very Cold Day In Iceland Today

Photo by Art Bicnick

Temperatures are expected to dip into the double-digits below zero today across much of the country, the latest report from the Icelandic Met Office shows.

While almost the entire country will see sunny or mostly sunny skies, the lack of cloud cover will also mean temperatures will drop. Temperatures in Reykjavík are expected to get down to -8°C today, and all coastal areas of Iceland will see temperatures in the single digits below freezing.

Up in the Highlands, temperatures could get as low as -18°C. Not unusual for this time of year, and as the area as almost completely inaccessible in the winter, will likely be of little concern to anyone.

These freezing temperatures are expected to continue through the evening, but a warm front will move from the northwest across to the east through the night, bringing rain with it.

