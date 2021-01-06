From Iceland — Katrín Jakobsdóttir Decries Pro-Trump Mob Riots As "Attack On Democracy"

Published January 6, 2021

Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir has responded to the pro-Trump rioters, who only hours ago breached the U.S. capitol building in Washington D.C., tweeting out this statement:

Earlier today, a mob formed at the capitol building in the United States in America as the electoral college votes were cast for President-elect Joe Biden. The mob believes, along with President Donald Trump, that the election was fraudulent—something both Republican, Democratic and Independent investigators, after exhaustive study, have said is false.

At the time of writing, one woman has been shot inside the capitol building and a makeshift explosive device was found at the GOP headquarters.

Iceland’s Minister Of Justice, Áslaug Arna Sigurbjörnsdóttir, also made a statement relating to the riots, tweeting:

We at the Grapevine would like to commend Katrín and Áslaug Arna for her wise words at this time of uncertainty.

