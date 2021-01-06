From Iceland — RVK Newscast #64: Sweden In Trouble & A Good Year for Icelandic Musicians


Unofficial discussions have been underway between Sweden and other Nordic countries, including Iceland, about helping the country in its struggle with COVID-19. In other news, Icelanders streamed music around 1.2 billion times last year according to the Icelandic Association of Record Publishing Companies. Icelandic artists and publishers received around 230 to 250 million ISK combined over the year. Also on the newscast—Iceland has officially banned shops from providing plastic bags to shoppers at checkout.

