From Iceland — COVID-Roundup: Five With COVID-19, Two In Quarantine

Five people were diagnosed with COVID-19 domestically yesterday. Two were in quarantine but three were not at the time of diagnosis. Twenty people are currently at the hospital with the virus but none are in intensive care. Health care workers have been focusing on the borders but 18 people were diagnosed with COVID-19.

152 people are currently in quarantine, with another 127 people in isolation.

The incidence ratio per 100,000 for the past two weeks is now 18.8, up from 20.7 yesterday. At the borders, the incidence ratio is 21.3, up from 19.1 yesterday.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

