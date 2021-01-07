From Iceland — Two Earthquakes Recorded In Reykjanes Last Night

Photo by Art Bicnick

Two earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3 were recorded in Krýsuvík, in Reykjanes, southwest Iceland early this morning, according to data from the Icelandic Met Office.

The first quake, a 3.2, struck at approximately 2:41 in the morning, its starting point located about five kilometres beneath the surface. A second quake arrived about a minute later, and was measured to be a 3.1.

Reykjanes is an especially geologically active area in Iceland, and smaller quakes in the region happen every day. However, the region has become increasingly active in recent months.

Just last October, a quake measuring a whopping 5.7 struck, and was also located in Krýsuvík at a similar depth below the surface. Earlier this year, seismic activity at nearby volcano Mt Þorbjörn caused great concern for Icelanders, although ultimately there was no eruption (yet).

