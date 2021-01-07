From Iceland — US Embassy Referring All Media Questions About Capitol Riots To Sec. of State Tweet

US Embassy Referring All Media Questions About Capitol Riots To Sec. of State Tweet

Published January 7, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Mark Taylor/Wikimedia Commons

Reporters in Iceland seeking statements from the US embassy or US Ambassador Jeffrey Ross Gunter on yesterday’s Capitol riots have been told that the US State Department has ordered diplomats to refer any such questions to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s tweet about the incident, RÚV reports.

As reported, many noticed that neither the embassy nor the ambassador had yet made any sort of statement about yesterday’s storming of the Capitol building. While this was explainable in part by the US State Department-issued social media lockdown order, social media is not the only venue through which official statements can be given.

As no press statement had been sent from US officials in Iceland through channels outside of Facebook and Twitter, reporters in Iceland contacted the embassy directly for a response.

RÚV reports that when they contacted the embassy for such a statement, they were told that the State Department had ordered the embassy to cite Pompeo’s tweet, and to refer any press inquiries to the State Department’s PR department. As can be seen, Pompeo condemns the riots, but does not lay the blame on anyone for the events of the day.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Nonbinary Gender Registration Finally Opens In Iceland

Nonbinary Gender Registration Finally Opens In Iceland

by

News
Trump Supporter Bearing Icelandic Flag In Sacramento Raises Questions

Trump Supporter Bearing Icelandic Flag In Sacramento Raises Questions

by

News
Moderna Coronavirus Vaccines Probably Arriving In Iceland Next Week

Moderna Coronavirus Vaccines Probably Arriving In Iceland Next Week

by

News
Two Earthquakes Recorded In Reykjanes Last Night

Two Earthquakes Recorded In Reykjanes Last Night

by

News
Polarising In US Politics Not Going Anywhere, Icelandic Analyst Says

Polarising In US Politics Not Going Anywhere, Icelandic Analyst Says

by

News
COVID-19 Roundup: 11 New Cases, Seven In Quarantine

COVID-19 Roundup: 11 New Cases, Seven In Quarantine

by

Show Me More!