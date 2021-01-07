From Iceland — Moderna Coronavirus Vaccines Probably Arriving In Iceland Next Week

Moderna Coronavirus Vaccines Probably Arriving In Iceland Next Week

Published January 7, 2021

Lögreglan

As Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine continues to be distributed across Iceland, a new batch from Moderna will probably touch down next week, RÚV reports.

Chief epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason took questions from reporters about the Moderna vaccine today, as the Icelandic Medicines Agency confirmed a deal with Moderna today.

“We’re hoping that [the Moderna vaccine] will arrive next week,” Þórólfur told reporters. “We have not received confirmation, but they do have a distribution plan, so we know at least that we’ll be getting 10,000 doses from them before the end of March.”

Vaccines from AstraZenica are also expected to come soon.

As it stands now, Icelandic health authorities are vaccinating the populace in order of priority. Those aged 70 and older, paramedics who transport coronavirus patients, and other healthcare workers are due to receive vaccinations next.

However many doses of a coronavirus vaccine, from whom, and when they arrive, Icelanders are ready. Two separate polls have shown that about 92% of Icelanders consider it likely that they will get themselves vaccinated.

