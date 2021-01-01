From Iceland — New Years Eve 2020/2021 — Walking Downtown Reykjavík

Photo by Art Bicnick

Take a virtual walk with us through downtown Reykjavík as the fireworks go off all around. It’s a 20min walk from Harpa, our National Opera House to the iconic Hallgrímskirkja church, where the grand finale and welcoming of the New Year took place.

The Video is recorded in 4k HDR Dolby Vision with 3D Binaural Audio, so use 🎧 headphones and HDR-compatible screen for the best, immersive experience.

