From Iceland — RVK Newscast #62: Happy New Year!

There has been no spike in COVID numbers so it seems that Icelanders were cautious over the Christmas holidays. In other news, the government signed deals with Moderna and Pfizer today to secured enough vaccines for 70% of the nation. Join Valur, Illugi and Pollý as they shoot up some fireworks to give you a taste of what will happen on New Years Eve.

