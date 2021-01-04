From Iceland — COVID-19 Roundup: 10 New Cases, Seven In Quarantine

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

Ten new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday. Seven of the diagnosed were already in quarantine at the time of diagnosis. There were three new cases on New Year’s Eve, with two already in quarantine, and no figures were given out on New Year’s Day. Four were diagnosed on January 2nd, all of whom were in quarantine.

22 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, none in intensive care. The incidence of new infections is now at 21.3, down significantly from about 30 at the end of last week. As thousands of vaccine doses are in the country, with tens of thousands more on their way shortly, it is hoped that these numbers can be brought down swiftly.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

