From Iceland — COVID-19 Round-Up: 12 Cases Yesterday, Nine In Quarantine At Time Of Diagnosis

12 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed domestically yesterday, with nine of the infected already in quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

24 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, one of whom is in intensive care. The incidence of domestic infections is at 29.7, showing a slight increase from yesterday. 572 people are currently in quarantine, either awaiting diagnosis or waiting it out, with 149 people in isolation with the virus.

Further information can be found covid.is and below.

