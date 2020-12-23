From Iceland — Ísafjarðardjúpur Rescue Crew Creates Giant Christmas Tree

Ísafjarðardjúpur Rescue Crew Creates Giant Christmas Tree

Published December 23, 2020

Words by
Photo by
Screenshot from Gísli Jóns Facebook

The rescue crew of the Gísli Jóns ship in Ísafjarðardjúpur created this giant Christmas tree, Fréttablaðið reports.

The crew are part of the Landsbjörg Accident Prevention Association, which is a volunteer-led organisation. They shared photographs of the festive creation yesterday evening on their Facebook page, where they share the day-to-day workings of an emergency rescue organisation with hundreds of people. Luckily, nobody needed saving yesterday, and the rescue team had time to take the Gísli Jóns out for a holiday voyage.

The message the crew shared on Facebook reads: “We wish our corps and all Icelanders a Merry Christmas and wish everyone the best during the holidays.” Christmas spirit is evidently in high supply up in the Westfjords, and this festive message from the Landsbjörg Accident Prevention Association has certainly spread the Christmas cheer further afield.

