From Iceland — Police Investigating Threat Against Prime Minister

Photo by Baldur Web

While details are still scant, Vísir reports that Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir received threats upon her arrival in Seyðisfjörður today to warrant police intervention.

Reportedly, the incident began at the building where the ferry between Iceland and Europe normally docks. Katrín was just about to give an interview with radio station Bylgjan when her assistant suddenly appeared and ushered her into a back room accompanied by police.

It is still unclear what the nature of the threat was or who made it, but it reportedly happened at the ferry building. Kristján Ólafur Guðnason, the East Iceland police superintendent, told reporters that they are taking the matter seriously, but would provide no information on arrests or possible suspects.

Katrín is visitng Seyðisfjörður, along with several other government ministers, on account of the series of landslides that have destroyed 14 buildings and displaced over 200 people. There, Katrín told reporters that support will be made available for all the residents of Seyðisfjörður.

UPDATE, 15:38: Fréttablaðið now reports that a suspect is in custody. He denies threatening anyone, let alone the Prime Minister, saying that he had called several MPs and First Lady Eilza Reid this morning to express his opinion that a lack of action on the part of the government is to blame for the situation in Seyðisfjörður.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.