From Iceland — Viðey Peace Tower Will Be Lit Until Spring Equinox

Photo by Art Bicnick

The Reykjavík Art Museum has made the decision that Viðey Peace Tower will be lit until the spring equinox, Vísir reports. This decision had been made “in light of world conditions”. The Peace Tower is an artwork by Yoko Ono which was created to honour the life of her late husband, John Lennon. Usually the tower is lit from October 9th (Lennon’s birthday) until December 8th (the anniversary of his death).

The artwork, officially named the Imagine Peace Tower, in reference to what is among Lennon’s most famous songs, was unveiled in 2007, on the anniversary of what would have been Lennon’s 66th birthday. Since then, the tower has been lit for almost two months of every year. The light the artwork emits comes from 15 searchlights beaming up into the sky, and is powered by the geothermal grid. The light is able to reach an altitude of 4,000 metres on a clear night, and is clearly visible from the capital area on the mainland.

Yesterday, the Reykjavík Art Museum released a statement detailing their decision to re-light the tower on the winter solstice (21st December). The tower will remain lit until the spring equinox next year (21st March). No clear reason was given for this decision: simply that it was made “in light of world conditions”. Perhaps it’s a call for the spirit of international unity proposed by the tower, which bears the words “imagine peace” written in 24 different languages.

As of yesterday, the days have started getting longer again, but this decision from the Reykjavík Art Museum will mean that the night sky will remain bright throughout the winter months.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

