From Iceland — COVID-19 Round-Up: Six Cases Yesterday, Only One In Quarantine

Published December 22, 2020

Six new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed domestically yesterday, with only one of the infected already in quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

28 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, two of whom are in intensive care. The incidence of domestic infections is at 28.6, showing a slight decrease from yesterday. 582 people are currently in quarantine, either awaiting diagnosis or waiting it out, with 139 people in isolation with the virus.

Further information can be found covid.is and below.

