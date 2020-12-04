From Iceland — Weather To Get Colder, As Low As -20°C

Photo by Vedur.is

Temperatures today will get as low as -14°C whilst tomorrow could see temperatures as low as -20°C, RÚV reported this morning.

The coldest areas will be inland, whilst coastal and southern areas remain slightly warmer. The yellow weather warning in the Central Highlands continues until midday today, with wind speeds of 18-25 m/s. It also warns of low visibility, with some roads rendered impassable.

The northeast and east of the country may experience snow and sleet, but other than this there is no precipitation forecast. Some wind speeds around the country could still be as high as 15 m/s. The wind is forecast to drop over the next few days, with occasional gusts along the south and west coasts.

Although the weekend will be very cold, frost is set to reduce from Wednesday, when there will also be rain forecast in many places.

More detailed analysis is available on the website of the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

