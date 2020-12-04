From Iceland — University Of Iceland To Welcome Record Number Of Students Next Year

Photo by Julia Staples

RÚV reports that the University of Iceland has received 1,800 applications for the coming spring semester. Across the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, this is a 60% increase in applications compared to last year. Applications for doctoral studies are not included in these statistics.

There are already 15,000 students currently enrolled at the University of Iceland, a record number since the university was established in 1911.

Next year, this figure is estimated to rise to 16,000. The largest increase in applications from 2019—2020 is in the post-graduate department, where applications rose by around 70% (from 680 to 1,150). Respectively, undergraduate applications rose from 414 to 617, almost a 50% increase.

Applications for the 2021 Spring semester closed on November 30th. However, if you’re considering furthering your academic study and think that Iceland is the right place to do so, you can always apply for entry to the Autumn 2021 semester!

