From Iceland — Temperatures In The Country Could Reach Minus 30 With Wind Cooling

Photo by Timothée Lambrecq

Low temperatures are forecast across the country, but the reality may be even colder than these numbers suggest.

RUV reports that high wind speeds will contribute to the icy chill across the country. This effect might be felt most strongly in the countryside, where temperatures will feel as low as -30°C.

In the coming days temperatures will continue to fall, so make sure to wrap up warm if you’re heading out into the wintery weather this week!

To keep track of weather updates, do follow the Icelandic Met Office’s site. If you’re planning to travel, check road conditions first and save yourself a lot of trouble.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.