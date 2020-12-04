From Iceland — Covid-19 Roundup: 12 Diagnosed, All In Quarantine

Photo by Pixabay/Hvesna

12 cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday. All of them were quarantined at the time of diagnosis. The incidence of domestic infections is still increasing, from 45.5 yesterday to 45.8. However, this is a smaller jump than the day before, which saw an increase from 42.8.

38 are currently hospitalised with coronavirus, 2 of them in intensive care.

Meanwhile Ragnar Freyr Ingvarsson, the supervising doctor of Landspítali’s COVID outpatient department, was a guest on Rás 2’s Morgunútvarp this morning. He warned the public not to be too surprised by a fourth wave. “We knew the second and third waves were coming and we should not be disappointed if the fourth wave came. But I think in that light we have to use more of the knowledge we have acquired and live with this virus,” he said. The conversation was reported on by RÚV this morning.

Fréttablaðið reported that according to the Minister of Health, coronavirus vaccines can be expected to begin in the first weeks of 2021.

More information from covid.is follows. Please bear in mind that data offered in non-Icelandic languages may not be updated at the time of writing.

