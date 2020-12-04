From Iceland — Man Dies After Becoming Stuck In Water In Selfoss Swamp

Man Dies After Becoming Stuck In Water In Selfoss Swamp

Published December 4, 2020

Photo by
Timothée Lambrecq

RUV reports that a man has died after becoming stuck in the water in a swamp near Selfoss.

The man was able to call for help, but lost consciousness shortly after the emergency services arrived at the scene. He was pronounced dead at the South Iceland Health Institute after resuscitation attempts failed.

This accident occurred whilst there was an active weather alert in the area. A police investigation is now taking place. Both the cause of death and identity of the deceased are currently unknown.

