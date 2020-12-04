From Iceland — Government Urged To Extend Unemployment Benefit Period

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

The Reykjanesbær City Council have urged the government to temporarily extend the unemployment benefit period, RUV reports.

The unemployment benefits were introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Unemployment is around 22% in the municipality of Reykjanesbær due to the closure of businesses, particularly Keflavik Airport, because of the global pandemic.

Though some people who lost their jobs to to covid-related redundancies have been able to find work in other sectors, many are still struggling financially due to the pandemic. Without an extension of the unemployment benefit period, many people will face unsustainable financial hardships.

As reported, the national rate of unemployment is now higher than it was following the 2008 financial collapse, with foreign workers hit particularly hard.

