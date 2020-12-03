From Iceland — Akureyri Police Help People To Work In Historic Cold Spell

Photo by Akureyri Backpackers

Following cold weather, snowfall and torrential rain last night, the police in Akureyri were called in to help people get to work. RÚV showed a video of snowfall being violently blown across a mostly snow-covered road, highlighting conditions that the north is experiencing. The main roads have already been cleared and further snow clearing can be expected later today.

“We are helping people get between places and to work. Especially people who live here in the areas around the town,” the police warden told RÚV. “Otherwise, there was really no one on the move last night, which is good. Everything else is looking fine. All the main roads in the town have been shoveled, but the smaller streets haven’t.”

The yellow weather warning is valid for the whole country throughout the day. The only exception to this is the southeast, which has an orange weather warning valid until tomorrow. Storms, gales, blizzards and temperatures of down to -12°C should be anticipated. In many places there is limited visibility and mobility, and wind gusts could be as fast as 45 m/s.

This cold spell is likely to be the worst in Reykjavík for seven years. Further details on the weather are available on the website of the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

