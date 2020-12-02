From Iceland — Whole Country In Yellow And Orange Alerts; Historic Cold Snap Coming

Photo by Vedur.is

The southeast of Iceland has been given an orange alert for severe gales or storms, whilst the whole of the rest of the country has been given a yellow alert. This information is available on the website of the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

All of these experiences will experience strong winds, whilst most of the north and east will also experience snow and blizzards. The southeast will experience gusts of up to 45 m/s with the addition of a possible sandstorm and flying pebbles. People are therefore encouraged to exercise caution when going outside. Gusts of up to 40 m/s could also be felt around the rest of the country.

This stormy weather is expected to last throughout Wednesday and most of Thursday. The west of the country will calm down first, whilst the bad weather in the southeast and the central highlands will last until midday on Friday.

Furthermore, much of Iceland will be entering a historically low cold spell in the days to come, which could see temperatures dropping into the double-digits below zero. As such, Veitur—the utilities company which supplies hot water—is asking people to use their heating conservatively in order to ease the workload on the water system.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.