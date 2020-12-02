From Iceland — Covid-19 Roundup: 16 New Cases

Covid-19 Roundup: 16 New Cases

Published December 2, 2020

Words by
Photo by
Vísir/Vilhelm

16 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday. 11 of them were already quarantined at the time of diagnosis. This is roughly in line with the last week, which has mostly seen between 10 and 20 people diagnosed per day. The incidence of domestic infections has gone up since yesterday from 41.5 to 42.8.

39 are currently hospitalised with coronavirus and 2 of them are in intensive care.

More information from covid.is follows. Please bear in mind that data offered in non-Icelandic languages may not be updated at the time of writing.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!

Next:
Previous:


Latest

News
RVK Newscast #55: COVID-Related Deaths And Iceland Breaking The Convention On Human Rights

RVK Newscast #55: COVID-Related Deaths And Iceland Breaking The Convention On Human Rights

by

News
State and Municipal Employees To Get Shortened Work Week

State and Municipal Employees To Get Shortened Work Week

by

News
Whole Country In Yellow And Orange Alerts; Historic Cold Snap Coming

Whole Country In Yellow And Orange Alerts; Historic Cold Snap Coming

by

News
Parish Fees To Increase

Parish Fees To Increase

by

News
Reykjavík Animal & Family Park Seal Pool To Be Expanded 2021

Reykjavík Animal & Family Park Seal Pool To Be Expanded 2021

by

News
RVK Newscast #54: Restrictions On Fireworks And Taxes on Candy

RVK Newscast #54: Restrictions On Fireworks And Taxes on Candy

by

Show Me More!