From Iceland — Covid-19 Roundup: 14 New Cases

Covid-19 Roundup: 14 New Cases

Published December 3, 2020

Words by
Photo by
Vísir/Vilhelm

14 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday. 13 of them were already quarantined at the time of diagnosis. The incidence of domestic infections has increased since yesterday from 42.8 to 45.5.

38 are currently in hospital with coronavirus, 2 of them in intensive care.

More information from covid.is follows. Please bear in mind that data offered in non-Icelandic languages may not be updated at the time of writing.

