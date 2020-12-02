From Iceland — RVK Newscast #55: COVID-Related Deaths And Iceland Breaking The Convention On Human Rights

Photo by Art Bicnick

There’s been one more death because of COVID, which means that now 27 people have passed due to the pandemic in Iceland. As of today, restrictions will not be changed and will be revised on the 9th of December. In other news, the grand chamber of the European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Iceland broke the European Convention on Human Rights in the case of Guðmundur Andri Ástráðsson. The case revolves around how politicians appoint judges. This and more as Valur tells you the news on ice skates.

Also, thanks to the staff at the Nova skating rink for their help—truly a bunch of brilliant guys. The rink is open more or less every day until Christmas if you want to go unleash your inner Tonya Harding. Just remember your mask.

https://youtu.be/2RCVI-bpdZ0

