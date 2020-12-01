From Iceland — Happy Nordic Smoke Alarm Day! Here's How To Celebrate

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Today is Nordic Smoke Alarm Day—Skessuhorn reports —and what better way to celebrate than by checking any fire alarms or smoke detectors in your home to make sure they’re working.

It might be a good idea to change the battery, test the sensor, and run a quick fire drill. It is recommended by many experts that we should all be testing the smoke alarms in our homes at least once a month. Have you tested yours recently? If you haven’t gotten around to it in a while, then Nordic Smoke Alarm day is a reminder to do just that.

Running safety checks and making sure to replace the batteries in your smoke alarms regularly will not only help to protect you and your home. It is also a great way to guarantee you won’t be woken up in the middle of a dark winter’s night by the chirping of your low-battery smoke alarm.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.