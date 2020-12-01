From Iceland — Emmsjé Gauti Opens Up About Financial Struggles

Photo by Art Bicnick

Rapper Emmsjé Gauti has opened up about his financial struggles, with a new song released last night, titled Hjálpum Mér (Let’s Help Me). Vísir reports.

The song, which features an array of stars from across Iceland, is a heart-wrenching ballad that tells of the difficulties Emmsjé has suffered as a result of the pandemic. With the cancellation of concerts, and the inevitable loss of income, Emmsjé has called for the help of friends and fans to help raise money to keep him afloat through these uncertain times.

”I know many of you have had it hard this year”, Emmsjé says at the beginning of the song. “But none of you have had it as hard as I have. The gym I get for free is closed and I’m in a car that needs a key inserted. I don’t even have a heated steering wheel anymore”.

Many performers came to Emmsjé’s aid, including Bríet, Páll Óskar, Young Karin, Rúrik Gíslason,Svala Björngvinsdóttir, Herra Peanut Butter and Helgi Björns.

The song, which is from Emmsjé’s new album It’s Jül’s, is accompanied by a music video which shows the details of how fans can donate money directly to Emmsjé’s account.

You can watch the video below, or on Youtube.

If you would like to donate to Emmsjé’s fund, money can be deposited directly into this account: Account: 0133-26-001449 KT: 540116-0160.

Of course, the money raised is not to help a struggling rapper fund his extravagant lifestyle but will, in fact, be donated to the Hringur Children’s Hospital.

