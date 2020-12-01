From Iceland — Covid-19 Roundup: 18 New Cases, 1 Death

Photo by Pixabay/webandi

18 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday. Of these, 11 were quarantined at the time of diagnosis–the remaining 7 were not. The incidence of domestic infections has crept up over the last few days and now stands at 41.5.

There has also been a further death in the past 24 hours at Landspítali. This was stated in an announcement on Landspítali’s website. The Grapevine sends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

27 people have now died from Covid-19 in Iceland since the beginning of the pandemic, 10 of them in the first wave and 17 in the third. 40 are currently in hospital with coronavirus, 2 of them in intensive care.

More information from covid.is follows. Please bear in mind that data offered in non-Icelandic languages may not be updated at the time of writing.

