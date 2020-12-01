From Iceland — Landvernd Conference Discusses Turning The Highlands Into A National Park

Landvernd Conference Discusses Turning The Highlands Into A National Park

Published December 1, 2020

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Today at 15:00, the Icelandic Environment Association (Landvernd) will be holding a conference on their Facebook page. The conference is entitled “The Highlands – Iceland’s Most Valuable Resource”.

Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir will give an address. Following this, Grímur Sæmundsen, Jón Kalman Stefánsson, and Carol Ritchie will discuss the topic of declaring the Highlands of Iceland a national park.

The proposed national park would safeguard nature in the region, whilst providing a framework for tourism in the Highlands.

As reported, the move to make the Highlands a national park is years in the making. Advocates argue that the establishment of a new national park would create jobs and improve infrastructure in the area, as well as also serving as a platform for education.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
RVK Newscast #54: Restrictions On Fireworks And Taxes on Candy

RVK Newscast #54: Restrictions On Fireworks And Taxes on Candy

by

News
Icelandic Politicians Respond To ECHR Grand Chamber Ruling

Icelandic Politicians Respond To ECHR Grand Chamber Ruling

by

News
Happy Nordic Smoke Alarm Day! Here’s How To Celebrate

Happy Nordic Smoke Alarm Day! Here’s How To Celebrate

by

News
Emmsjé Gauti Opens Up About Financial Struggles

Emmsjé Gauti Opens Up About Financial Struggles

by

News
Covid-19 Roundup: 18 New Cases, 1 Death

Covid-19 Roundup: 18 New Cases, 1 Death

by

News
Houses In Danger From Avalanches

Houses In Danger From Avalanches

by

Show Me More!