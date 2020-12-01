From Iceland — Landvernd Conference Discusses Turning The Highlands Into A National Park

Photo by Art Bicnick

Today at 15:00, the Icelandic Environment Association (Landvernd) will be holding a conference on their Facebook page. The conference is entitled “The Highlands – Iceland’s Most Valuable Resource”.

Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir will give an address. Following this, Grímur Sæmundsen, Jón Kalman Stefánsson, and Carol Ritchie will discuss the topic of declaring the Highlands of Iceland a national park.

The proposed national park would safeguard nature in the region, whilst providing a framework for tourism in the Highlands.

As reported, the move to make the Highlands a national park is years in the making. Advocates argue that the establishment of a new national park would create jobs and improve infrastructure in the area, as well as also serving as a platform for education.

