News
Green Light For National Park In The Highlands & Vatnajökull, Questions Remain

Green Light For National Park In The Highlands & Vatnajökull, Questions Remain

Alice Demurtas
Words by
and
Photos by
John Rogers

Published January 31, 2018

After several high-profile campaigns in recent years from Icelandic celebrities and environmental agencies—including the Björk and Andri Snær Magnason-fronted ‘Protect The Park’—the Icelandic government has set up a council to found a new National Park in the Highlands.

The park would include the area of Vatnajökull, and is set to open in 2020. This is great news for the environment, but may disappoint entrepreneurs. In fact, talks of developments, including the building of a highway right through the Highlands, have been ongoing for a year.

The committee will soon pinpoint the boundaries of the park, as well as the conservation areas that will be included. Minister for the Environment and Natural Resources Guðmundur Ingi Guðbrandsson called the Highlands National Park Iceland’s “greatest contribution to nature conservation so far.”

This issue has been hotly contested between the two camps of environmentalists and industrialists. How much of the Highlands and Vatnajökull are protected in the face of certain pressure from entrepreneurs and industry will be interesting indeed.

Read more Grapevine news and travel stories about the Highlands here.

Latest

News
Iceland Wants To Ban Circumcision Of Young Boys

Iceland Wants To Ban Circumcision Of Young Boys

by

MP’s from five different political party’s want in Iceland to ban the circumcision of young boys in the country, RÚV

News
The Curious Case Of The Paralysed Lawyer

The Curious Case Of The Paralysed Lawyer

by

Almost six million ISK (€48,000) has been collected in a campaign to bring home an Icelandic woman who was paralysed

News
Speaking To The Dead

Speaking To The Dead

by

“Those the gods love the most, die the youngest. These are the words that come to mind when I think

News
Picture Of Ed Sheeran Published By Mistake With Icelandic Obituary

Picture Of Ed Sheeran Published By Mistake With Icelandic Obituary

by

All Icelanders get their name printed at least once in Iceland—when they die. The oldest newspaper in Iceland, Morgunblaðið, has

News
Women Of Foreign Origin In Iceland Join #MeToo Movement

Women Of Foreign Origin In Iceland Join #MeToo Movement

by

Women of foreign origin in Iceland have presented a united front in joining the #MeToo movement.  As Kjarninn first reported Thursday, a group

News
Site Or Sneeze? Map Of Hard-To-Pronounce Icelandic Place Names Goes Viral

Site Or Sneeze? Map Of Hard-To-Pronounce Icelandic Place Names Goes Viral

by

A map of hard-to-pronounce Icelandic places has gone viral on Icelandic Facebook—and beyond—in recent days. The map contains obscure, tongue-twisting

Show Me More!