News
Iceland Wants To Ban Circumcision Of Young Boys

Iceland Wants To Ban Circumcision Of Young Boys

Words by

Published January 31, 2018

MP’s from five different political party’s want in Iceland to ban the circumcision of young boys in the country, RÚV reports. The spokesperson for the bill is Silja Dögg Gunnarsdóttir, a member of the Progressive Party, which is in the government coalition in Iceland. Among other individuals presenting the bill are members of the Pirate party, the Left Greens, which is also in coalition, and the People’s Party.  

Circumcising women has been illegal in Iceland since 2005, but until now there have been no laws in regard to the circumcision of boys. This is possibly because circumsicion is not a tradition in Iceland, a country where the Muslim and the Jewish communities in Iceland are very small.

Some countries have restrictions when it comes to circumcising boys, but even in those countries the legal framework can often be very unclear.

Perfecting the law

The bill in question states that the Nordic Ombudsman For Children  consider it important to ban parents from circumcising boys altogether first and foremost to protect their health. 

In the Icelandic bill the only exception for circumcising a boy would be precisely to protect a child’s health. In all other circumstances, however, the practice is a clear violation of Human Rights against children who are to small to have a say in this. When it comes to religious reasons, then, the practice would be strictly banned and punished with up to six years of prison for personal assault.


Latest

News
Green Light For National Park In The Highlands & Vatnajökull, Questions Remain

Green Light For National Park In The Highlands & Vatnajökull, Questions Remain

by and

After several high-profile campaigns in recent years from Icelandic celebrities and environmental agencies—including the Björk and Andri Snær Magnason-fronted ‘Protect

News
The Curious Case Of The Paralysed Lawyer

The Curious Case Of The Paralysed Lawyer

by

Almost six million ISK (€48,000) has been collected in a campaign to bring home an Icelandic woman who was paralysed

News
Speaking To The Dead

Speaking To The Dead

by

“Those the gods love the most, die the youngest. These are the words that come to mind when I think

News
Picture Of Ed Sheeran Published By Mistake With Icelandic Obituary

Picture Of Ed Sheeran Published By Mistake With Icelandic Obituary

by

All Icelanders get their name printed at least once in Iceland—when they die. The oldest newspaper in Iceland, Morgunblaðið, has

News
Women Of Foreign Origin In Iceland Join #MeToo Movement

Women Of Foreign Origin In Iceland Join #MeToo Movement

by

Women of foreign origin in Iceland have presented a united front in joining the #MeToo movement.  As Kjarninn first reported Thursday, a group

News
Site Or Sneeze? Map Of Hard-To-Pronounce Icelandic Place Names Goes Viral

Site Or Sneeze? Map Of Hard-To-Pronounce Icelandic Place Names Goes Viral

by

A map of hard-to-pronounce Icelandic places has gone viral on Icelandic Facebook—and beyond—in recent days. The map contains obscure, tongue-twisting

Show Me More!