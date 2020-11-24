From Iceland — Stormy Weather Ahead

Photo by Vedur.is

The weather is set to take a turn for the worst this week, with yellow storm warnings being issued in the Southwest and Western parts of the country, according to a report on Vísir this morning.

With wind, rain and snow on the way, meteorologists at the Icelandic Meteorological Office have warned that travel around the country could get difficult, urging drivers to take extra care on the roads.

The Meteorologist’s reflections state: “Today we can expect northeasterly cold or very strong winds. Wind gusts to the north and east, but dry and mostly clear in the southwest corner. Fair this evening and tonight, but tomorrow southeasterly winds will come in, with worsening weather in the west.”

Thursday and Friday will see hail and sleet showers in the southwest, with temperatures ranging between freezing and 7°C. Across the weekend there will be snow and frost, with sleet or rain continuing into next week. Monday will welcome in slightly warmer temperatures.

For a full forecast, and information on weather warnings, check out the Icelandic Met Office website.

