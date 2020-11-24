From Iceland — Stormy Weather Ahead

Stormy Weather Ahead

Published November 24, 2020

Words by
Photo by
Vedur.is

The weather is set to take a turn for the worst this week, with yellow storm warnings being issued in the Southwest and Western parts of the country, according to a report on Vísir this morning.

With wind, rain and snow on the way, meteorologists at the Icelandic Meteorological Office have warned that travel around the country could get difficult, urging drivers to take extra care on the roads.

The Meteorologist’s reflections state: “Today we can expect northeasterly cold or very strong winds. Wind gusts to the north and east, but dry and mostly clear in the southwest corner. Fair this evening and tonight, but tomorrow southeasterly winds will come in, with worsening weather in the west.”

Thursday and Friday will see hail and sleet showers in the southwest, with temperatures ranging between freezing and 7°C. Across the weekend there will be snow and frost, with sleet or rain continuing into next week. Monday will welcome in slightly warmer temperatures.

For a full forecast, and information on weather warnings, check out the Icelandic Met Office website.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

 

 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!

Next:
Previous:


Latest

News
New “Know Your Rights” Project Aims To Help Immigrants

New “Know Your Rights” Project Aims To Help Immigrants

by

News
COVID-19 Roundup: 9 New Cases

COVID-19 Roundup: 9 New Cases

by

News
Daði Freyr On Time Magazine’s Top Songs List

Daði Freyr On Time Magazine’s Top Songs List

by

News
Pandemic Police Peeking Through Windows

Pandemic Police Peeking Through Windows

by

News
RVK Newscast #51: COVID-19 The Lowest in Europe And Unemployment Benefits Raised

RVK Newscast #51: COVID-19 The Lowest in Europe And Unemployment Benefits Raised

by

News
Hospital Hit With “Optimisation Requirement” Of 4.3 Billion ISK

Hospital Hit With “Optimisation Requirement” Of 4.3 Billion ISK

by

Show Me More!