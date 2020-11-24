From Iceland — Daði Freyr On Time Magazine’s Top Songs List

Daði Freyr On Time Magazine’s Top Songs List

Published November 24, 2020

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Daði Freyr and his band, Gagnamagn, have made it onto Time Magazine’s coveted list of the ten best songs of the year, with their song Think About Things. RUV reports.

The list, which highlights the most played songs of 2020, also includes WAP by Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion, Back Door by South Korean stars Stray Kids And People I’ve Been Sad by Christine and the Queens on the number one spot. Think About Things made it onto the 6th spot.

Daði was meant to be representing Iceland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, which was cancelled due to COVID-19. But Time Magazine described the song, which was originally written for Daði’s baby daughter, as being “good enough to reach far beyond the Eurovision world. At once funky and futuristic, Think About Things is the ultimate ear worm: a warm, loving slice of electro pop.”

The song, which was considered likely to be Iceland’s most successful Eurovision entry, went viral on social media after becoming the soundtrack to a popular quarantine dance challenge, drawing the attention of Jennifer Garner, amongst others.

Daði and Gagnamagn will be representing Iceland in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, which is being held in Rotterdam in May.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
New “Know Your Rights” Project Aims To Help Immigrants

New “Know Your Rights” Project Aims To Help Immigrants

by

News
COVID-19 Roundup: 9 New Cases

COVID-19 Roundup: 9 New Cases

by

News
Stormy Weather Ahead

Stormy Weather Ahead

by

News
Pandemic Police Peeking Through Windows

Pandemic Police Peeking Through Windows

by

News
RVK Newscast #51: COVID-19 The Lowest in Europe And Unemployment Benefits Raised

RVK Newscast #51: COVID-19 The Lowest in Europe And Unemployment Benefits Raised

by

News
Hospital Hit With “Optimisation Requirement” Of 4.3 Billion ISK

Hospital Hit With “Optimisation Requirement” Of 4.3 Billion ISK

by

Show Me More!