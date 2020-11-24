From Iceland — Daði Freyr On Time Magazine’s Top Songs List

Photo by Art Bicnick

Daði Freyr and his band, Gagnamagn, have made it onto Time Magazine’s coveted list of the ten best songs of the year, with their song Think About Things. RUV reports.

The list, which highlights the most played songs of 2020, also includes WAP by Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion, Back Door by South Korean stars Stray Kids And People I’ve Been Sad by Christine and the Queens on the number one spot. Think About Things made it onto the 6th spot.

Daði was meant to be representing Iceland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, which was cancelled due to COVID-19. But Time Magazine described the song, which was originally written for Daði’s baby daughter, as being “good enough to reach far beyond the Eurovision world. At once funky and futuristic, Think About Things is the ultimate ear worm: a warm, loving slice of electro pop.”

The song, which was considered likely to be Iceland’s most successful Eurovision entry, went viral on social media after becoming the soundtrack to a popular quarantine dance challenge, drawing the attention of Jennifer Garner, amongst others.

Daði and Gagnamagn will be representing Iceland in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, which is being held in Rotterdam in May.

