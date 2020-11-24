From Iceland — COVID-19 Roundup: 9 New Cases

Photo by Martin Lopez/Pexels

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed domestically yesterday. Five of them were already in quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

There are currently 43 people in hospital, 2 of whom are in intensive care. This is down from yesterday’s number of 45 in hospital, with 2 in intensive care.

Seven people have been diagnosed at the border, and are awaiting the results of antibody tests.

There are 186 in isolation, down from 198 yesterday; and 246 in quarantine, compared to 220 yesterday.

The current incidence of domestic infections stands at 40.1 per 100,000, which is a slight increase from the 39.5 over the past two weeks. The border infection rate remains 11.5.

5,298 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the epidemic, and 26 people have died.

More information about the epidemic can be found at Covid.is/data and below. Note that data offered in non-Icelandic languages may not be updated at the time of this writing.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.