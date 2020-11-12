From Iceland — Reykjavík Is Alive With The Sound Of Music

Photo by Icelandairwaves.is

The biggest names in Icelandic music gather this weekend for Iceland Airwaves’ Live From Reykjavík Festival.

The pandemic may have put a stop to live music, but the people behind the festival say that the show must go on!

The incredible line up for the two day festival which is being streamed on the internet on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 November, includes Ólafur Arnalds, Ásgeir, Of Monsters And Men, Daði Freyr, MAMMÚT, Hatari and many more.

Performances will take place in iconic Airwaves venues across Reykjavík such as Iðnó, Gamla Bíó, ART Museum Reykjavík and more.

Live From Reykjavík is a collaboration with public broadcaster RÚV and will be broadcast domestically on TV, radio and online.

Tickets can be purchased from the Iceland Airwaves website, and are available for 2 days, 1 day or individual concerts.

