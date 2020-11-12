From Iceland — Reykjavík Is Alive With The Sound Of Music

Reykjavík Is Alive With The Sound Of Music

Published November 12, 2020

Words by
Photo by
Icelandairwaves.is

The biggest names in Icelandic music gather this weekend for Iceland Airwaves’ Live From Reykjavík Festival.
The pandemic may have put a stop to live music, but the people behind the festival say that the show must go on!

Ólafur Arnalds by Benjamin Hardman

The incredible line up for the two day festival which is being streamed on the internet on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 November, includes Ólafur Arnalds, Ásgeir, Of Monsters And Men, Daði Freyr, MAMMÚT, Hatari and many more.

Performances will take place in iconic Airwaves venues across Reykjavík such as Iðnó, Gamla Bíó, ART Museum Reykjavík and more.

Live From Reykjavík is a collaboration with public broadcaster RÚV and will be broadcast domestically on TV, radio and online.

Tickets can be purchased from the Iceland Airwaves website, and are available for 2 days, 1 day or individual concerts.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
VIDEO: Banner Sends Clear Message To Polish Ambassador To Iceland

VIDEO: Banner Sends Clear Message To Polish Ambassador To Iceland

by

News
Ólafur Arnalds Album Reaches Number 17 On UK Charts

Ólafur Arnalds Album Reaches Number 17 On UK Charts

by

News
William Hurt To Star In New Grímur Hákonarson Film

William Hurt To Star In New Grímur Hákonarson Film

by

News
Damning Report Describes Terrible Conditions In Care Home

Damning Report Describes Terrible Conditions In Care Home

by

News
Covid-19 Roundup: 18 New Cases

Covid-19 Roundup: 18 New Cases

by

News
Falcon Bites Off More Than It Can Chew

Falcon Bites Off More Than It Can Chew

by

Show Me More!