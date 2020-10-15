From Iceland — Iceland Airwaves Announces Two Day Online Festival

Photo by Icelandairwaves.is

This year’s Iceland Airwaves music festival may have been called off due to COVID-19, but that’s not going to stop the music from playing.

This morning, the Iceland Airwaves team announced a new livestream festival, ‘Live From Reykjavik’, which will stream across two days on Friday 13th and Saturday 14th November. And an incredible line up is involved, including internationally established acts and rising stars: Auður, Ásgeir, Daði Freyr, Emilíana Torrini, GDRN, Hatari, Kælan Mikla, Ólafur Arnalds, Of Monsters and Men, MAMMÚT and Vök.

Performances will take place in iconic Airwaves venues across Reykjavík such as Iðnó, Gamla Bíó, ART Museum Reykjavík and more.

Live From Reykjavík is a collaboration with public broadcaster RÚV and will be broadcast domestically on TV, radio and online. Tickets are on sale now and are available for 2 days, 1 day or individual shows.

You can find more information and events tickets HERE

