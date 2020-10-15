From Iceland — COVID-19 Roundup: First Wave Levels Reached, Restrictions To Be Extended

Photo by Art Bicnick

At a press conference held just minutes ago, it was revealed that 81 active infections were found yesterday, with 80% already in quarantine—the highest number yet this autumn. 26 people are in hospital, including three in intensive care. There are over 3,000 in quarantine and 1,170 in isolation. 18 infections were caught at the border, all of them Icelandic residents, returning from abroad.

Chief epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason said that the border sampling is an indication of increased rate of infection overseas. He added that infection numbers are not decreasing as quickly as in the winter, primarily for two reasons: last spring, the virus came in one bundle, and secondly, people are not following the pandemic guidelines for preventing infection.

Þórólfur said he will make recommendations to the Health Minister, but sees no reason to relax restrictions now, as numbers are not decreasing. He will recommend extending restrictions for another two to three weeks.

Health Directorate director Alma Möller said that lots of folks are still dealing with the long term effects of virus, but that the Health Minister is providing additional funding for their recovery. She added that she wants to see more on-call health care workers, who are needed to participate in the fight against the virus.

Chief Superintendent of Civil Protection Víðir Reynison said that mistakes will be made in the fight against the virus, as was the case with the football team currently in quarantine. While he said he was disappointed to see players rush onto the pitch to hug one another without masks, no decision has been taken on whether they will be fined.

Current data from covid.is/data can be read below:

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.