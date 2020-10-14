From Iceland — Entire Staff Of Icelandic Men’s Football Team Quarantined

Photo by Art Bicknick

The entire staff of the Icelandic men’s national team has been quarantine due to an employee’s COVID-19 infection, RÚV reported yesterday. Coach Erik Hamrén and assistant coach Freyr Alexanderson are amongst those quarantined.

It was confirmed in a conversation with Vísir that Þorgrímur Þráinsson, who is on the team’s staff, is the employee infected.

KSÍ’s (Icelandic Football Association) announcement stated: “As things stand now, there is no sign of infection among the players and no sign that the game against Belgium cannot take place.” It is clear, however, that Erik Hamrén and Freyr Alexanderson will not be able to lead the team against Belgium from the sidelines.

KSÍ made a further announcement on their website at 19:40 last night: “In the coaching team against Belgium, Arnar Þór Viðarsson will be the coach of the U21 men’s national team and Davíð Snorri Jónasson will be the coach of the U17 men’s national team, as well as Þórður Þórðarson will be the coach of the U19 women’s national team, who will be the goalkeeping coach. Other employees of the team come from the ranks of the A women’s national team and the junior men’s and women’s national teams.”

The game against Belgium starts at 18:45 this evening and will be shown on Stöð 2 Sport, with broadcast beginning an hour earlier at 17:45.

