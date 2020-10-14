From Iceland — Entire Staff Of Icelandic Men’s Football Team Quarantined

Entire Staff Of Icelandic Men’s Football Team Quarantined

Published October 14, 2020

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicknick

The entire staff of the Icelandic men’s national team has been quarantine due to an employee’s COVID-19 infection, RÚV reported yesterday. Coach Erik Hamrén and assistant coach Freyr Alexanderson are amongst those quarantined.

It was confirmed in a conversation with Vísir that Þorgrímur Þráinsson, who is on the team’s staff, is the employee infected.

KSÍ’s (Icelandic Football Association) announcement stated: “As things stand now, there is no sign of infection among the players and no sign that the game against Belgium cannot take place.” It is clear, however, that Erik Hamrén and Freyr Alexanderson will not be able to lead the team against Belgium from the sidelines.

KSÍ made a further announcement on their website at 19:40 last night: “In the coaching team against Belgium, Arnar Þór Viðarsson will be the coach of the U21 men’s national team and Davíð Snorri Jónasson will be the coach of the U17 men’s national team, as well as Þórður Þórðarson will be the coach of the U19 women’s national team, who will be the goalkeeping coach. Other employees of the team come from the ranks of the A women’s national team and the junior men’s and women’s national teams.”

The game against Belgium starts at 18:45 this evening and will be shown on Stöð 2 Sport, with broadcast beginning an hour earlier at 17:45.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
“The Minister” To Be Aired In America

“The Minister” To Be Aired In America

by

News
Wage Theft Claims Amount To One Billion ISK

Wage Theft Claims Amount To One Billion ISK

by

News
88 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

88 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

by

News
Prime Minister Reveals Plans To Write A Crime Novel

Prime Minister Reveals Plans To Write A Crime Novel

by

News
Prime Minister Submits Three Bills On Gender Determination

Prime Minister Submits Three Bills On Gender Determination

by

News
Support For New Constitution Continues To Rise Dramatically

Support For New Constitution Continues To Rise Dramatically

by

Show Me More!