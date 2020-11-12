From Iceland — William Hurt To Star In New Grímur Hákonarson Film

Photo by DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/ GETTY IMAGES

Hollywood stars are joining the cast of Icelandic director Grímur Hákonarson’s new film The Fence, according to reports from American film news site Deadline.

The film, starring Miles Teller (Whiplash), Golden Globe nominee Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) and Oscar winner William Hurt (Kiss Of The Spider Woman, A History Of Violence), is a political satire telling the story of a liberal newlywed couple clashing with their conservative neighbour over the 9-foot-tall fence that the neighbour built to protect their home from terrorist attacks.

Shooting for the film is due to start in March next year, and will be Grímur’s English language debut. Grímur is best known for his Cannes award-winning film Hrútar, which recently got an English language remake, Rams, starring Miranda Richardson and Sam Neill, and, more recently, The County. The Screenplay for The Fence was written by Shane Danielsen from a story by Grímur.

This will not be the first time Shailene has been directed by an Icelander, having previously worked with Balthasar Kormák on the 2018 film Adrift.

Grímur is hoping that the film premise will attract many buyers and investors, given the current polarised political climate and the actors attached to it. The project will be launched at next weeks’ AFM where it will be presented to financiers.

