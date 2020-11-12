From Iceland — Ólafur Arnalds Album Reaches Number 17 On UK Charts

Photo by Benjamin Hardman

Grapevine favourite, Ólafur Arnalds has started making quite the name for himself in England over the last few years. But it seems his latest album, ‘Some Kind Of Peace’ has launched him higher still, reaching an impressive number 17 in the UK’s Official Album Top 100 Chart, his first entry on the Chart.

This incredible result is unusual for a neoclassical, almost entirely unsung album, let alone one from an Icelandic musician, and it sits proudly among worldwide stars such as Billie Eilish, Elton John and Harry Styles.

The people at BBC Radio 6 Music and renowned record store Rough Trade are also big fans of the album, naming it their album of the day and album of the month, respectively.

Some in England already know Ólafur from his BAFTA award-winning work on the soundtrack for critically acclaimed ITV show Broadchurch. But his entry onto the Album Charts is sure to cement him as a firm favourite across the UK.

