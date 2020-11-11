From Iceland — 40 Billion ISK Funding Secured For New Luxury Hotel

40 Billion ISK Funding Secured For New Luxury Hotel

Published November 11, 2020

Words by
Photo by
Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Malaysian businessman Tan Sri Vincent Tan has secured 40 billion ISK in funding to build a 5-star luxury hotel at the Reykjavík harbour, MBL reports.

It’s been two years since Vincent Tan bought the buildings in order to build a hotel and, if permission is given for construction, it is likely to start immediately, with the hotel beginning operations in the first half of 2023.

Dr. Tryggvi Þór Herbertsson, who is in charge of the project, says that the COVID-19 pandemic has not changed Vincent Tan’s plans, but a few loose ends still need to be tied before construction can start. Tryggvi emphasised the importance of taking extra care during such a large scale project, as it will have a great impact on city life. The hotel will be around 30,000 square metres, with 150 rooms as well as privately owned, serviced hotel apartments. It is estimated that the building will create around 600 million ISK a year in real estate taxes.

”This is a lot of money,” says Tryggvi, “And the city fund is in need of more money. In addition, we expect that between 500-600 people will be employed during the construction period.”

Computer drawing/Profession Architects

Vincent Tan is no stranger to this sort of large scale luxury project, and was originally planning to build this kind of hotel in Dublin before turning his attention to Reykjavík.

Proposals have been made and presented to Vincent Tan by the architectural firm Yrki Arkitektar.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
RVK Newscast #47: A Colour System For COVID & The Mysterious MOM Air

RVK Newscast #47: A Colour System For COVID & The Mysterious MOM Air

by

News
Ban On Prison Visits Met With Frustration

Ban On Prison Visits Met With Frustration

by

News
Covid-19 Roundup: 26 New Cases

Covid-19 Roundup: 26 New Cases

by

News
Possibility Of Vaccinations In Iceland Early Next Year

Possibility Of Vaccinations In Iceland Early Next Year

by

News
Seven Arrested On Suspicion Of Embezzlement

Seven Arrested On Suspicion Of Embezzlement

by

News
New National Park To Open In Westfjords

New National Park To Open In Westfjords

by

Show Me More!