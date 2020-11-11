From Iceland — Covid-19 Roundup: 26 New Cases

Photo by Vísir

26 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday. According to Vísir, 19 of these–or 73%–were already quarantine at the time of diagnosis. 26 is a small spike compared to the previous three days, which all saw case numbers below 20; however, cases usually dip over the weekend due to fewer samples being taken. There have been no further deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

There are now 68 people in hospital with the virus, compared with 70 yesterday. The number of people in intensive care, 3, remains the same.

The incidence of domestic infections continues to decrease and now stands at 112.6. A total of 542 are currently in isolation and 956 in quarantine.

More information from covid.is/data follows. Bear in mind that data offered in non-Icelandic languages might not be updated at the time of this writing.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.