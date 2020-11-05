From Iceland — Yellow Storm Warnings Across Nearly The Whole Country

Photo by Vedur.is

The Icelandic Met Office has issued yellow storm warnings across nearly the whole country, which will be in effect from this afternoon until early tomorrow morning.

Warnings have been issued for Suðurland, Faxaflói, Breiðafjörður, the Westfjords, the North, the Southwest, and the East. Strong southwesterly gales can be expected with rain from the south and west. Wind speeds can be expected to be around 18 to 23 metres per second, with gusts reaching as strong as 35 metres per second near mountains.

Looking further into the week, Friday looks to be a chilly day with temperatures ranging between 0°C and 5°C, and winds of 10-18 m/s.

On Saturday, a southwesterly wind of 8-13 m/s will bring rain or sleet and temperatures of 1°C to 7°C.

Sunday should bring clearer weather overall, but with some cloud cover and showers in the west and the south of the country.

The Met Office is warning of hazardous roads and dangerous driving conditions, and are urging drivers to be extra careful on roads in all regions.

