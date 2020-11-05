From Iceland — Nova's Nude Advertisement Surprises Iceland

Photo by Vimeo/Nova

The telecommunications company Nova has attracted a lot of attention with their new advert made by Brandenburg, Vísir reported this morning.

The advert promotes Nova’s smartwatches sale, which offers subscriptions for both Samsung Galaxy Watches and Apple Watches, emphasising how these smartwatches allow people to leave their phones behind and be free. The company wants to draw attention to the importance of mental health and mental wellbeing. It shows completely naked people of all shapes and sizes going about their daily exercise.

“For the first time in Iceland, you can leave your phone at home, run up to Esja, make and receive calls from everyone and your grandmother on the smartwatch! You can also listen to music on your smartwatch, keep track of the number of steps and your phone does not need to be anywhere,” Nova’s website reads.

Explaining the choice behind the advertisement, the company said: “We only need to talk about respect for the body. We are, at least, all kinds and of all possible shapes and sizes. Here is our new ad in all its glory. Nothing to hide. Nothing to be ashamed of. Everyone out.”

