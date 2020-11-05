From Iceland — Covid-19 Roundup: 25 New Cases, 18th Death

Photo by Pixabay/webandi

25 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday. According to Vísir, 20 of them–or 80%–were already quarantined at the time of diagnosis. Cases have been below 30 every single day this week, having been considerably higher than this for all of October, so it seems the new measures are having a good impact. The incidence of domestic infections has fallen to 181.1.

Hospital numbers, however, remain high, with 71 hospitalised and 3 in intensive care–as was the case yesterday. Confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic in Iceland have now topped 5,000, with 5,017 cases recorded in total.

Meanwhile, another patient has died of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to Vísir. Þórólfur Guðnason, Chief Epidemiologist, announced the information at a meeting between the Civil Defense and the Medical Director of Health today. It is understood that the patient was in their nineties. The Grapevine offers their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this time.

More information from covid.is follows. Bear in mind that data offered in non-Icelandic languages might not be updated at the time of this writing.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.