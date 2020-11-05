Iceland’s Foreign Minister Hedges Bets On US Elections, Hopes For “Good Cooperation”

Photo by Facebook

As international attention is focused on the US elections—in particular, the race for the White House—Iceland’s Foreign Minister Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson has responded to reporter questions on the matter in unsurprisingly diplomatic fashion, Vísir reports.

Guðlaugur was reluctant to offer any predictions on the final outcome of the US elections, offering instead to look at the bright side.

“I’m not making any predictions,” he told reporters. “But one positive takeaway from this, and it’s actually very positive, is that this is the greater level of voter participation in the United States in 120 years. At this time, when we’re worried about low voter participation rates and that people are not using their democratic rights, this has to be seen as good news. On the other hand, it’s clear that those who conduct polling need to review their methodology.”

Guðlaugur has no favourites for America’s next president—not publicly, at least—telling reporters that his main concern is for Iceland and the US to maintain a good relationship.

“The cooperation of Icelanders, then and now, is not based on an individual candidate, party or government,” he said. “My only hope is for continued good cooperation with the United States, as this is ultimately very important for us Icelanders.”

