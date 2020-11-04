From Iceland — New Military Base Is Out Of The Question

Photo by Pixabay

In Vísir yesterday evening, Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir responded to the US Navy’s idea of building a permanent military base in Iceland, by calling the plans “out of the question.”

As reported by the Grapevine yesterday, Katrín had previously ruled out permanent settlement by American troops, but has now reiterated her statement. In an interview, Katrín stated that a defence agreement with the US, and NATO membership are part of the national security policy in Iceland. The US military, as a result, has facilities at Keflavík Airport, including submarine search aircraft, and airspace surveillance is carried out by NATO.

She continued: “But a change of nature was mentioned in this conversation, that is to say a permanent presence or new military base in Iceland. That is out of the question. It has not been discussed with any Icelandic officials. Our position on this is quite clear.”

Contributions have increased for maintenance in Suðurnes to make buildings usable in projects that are of great importance to the collaboration. But any other change to the relationship between Iceland and the US and NATO has to be discussed and agreed to in Parliament.

“As far as the harbour in Finnafjörður is concerned, there have been various ideas about large ship harbours, construction, industry and a search and rescue centre. But there is no point in building a military base,” Katrín concludes.

